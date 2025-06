(Corrects 2025 financial targets to long term)

Dutch semiconductor company Besi raised its long-term financial targets amid its investor day as it expects higher demand for its advanced packaging solutions.

Besi now expects revenue between 1.5 billion euros and 1.9 billion euros ($2.19 billion), a gross margin of 64 per cent to 66 per cent, and an operating margin between 40 per cent and 55 per cent.

($1 = 0.8685 euros)