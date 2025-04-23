Besi reports higher bookings as AI demand picks up in Asia

Dutch chipmaking parts supplier BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) said on Wednesday that its order bookings, an important indicator of future growth, rose 8.2 per cent against last quarter as orders from Asian subcontractors for AI related data centre applications picked up.

Investors are banking on growing orders for Besi's hybrid bonding solutions and its first-mover advantage amid a surge in demand for AI-enabling technology.

Besi's CEO Richard Blickman said in a statement the timing and trajectory of the upturn was more difficult to predict now given the uncertainties around the escalating trade war.

"However, demand for advanced packaging for AI applications remains strong given upcoming new device introductions and use cases planned in the 2026-2028 period," Blickman added.

Besi said in February it expected mainstream assembly markets to start to recover only in the second half of the year, depending also on end market trends and the course of the global trade restrictions.

Its revenue was 144.1 million euros ($164.1 million) in the first quarter, down 6.1 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2024, as shipments for mobile and automotive applications remained muted.

($1 = 0.8779 euros)