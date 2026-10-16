Besi shares fall on report ASML is working on rival hybrid bonding product

AMSTERDAM, Oct 16 : Shares in computer chip packaging equipment maker BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) fell 3 per cent on Friday after influential semiconductor research firm SemiAnalysis reported that one of the company's main growth products will face competition from bigger rival ASML.

The SemiAnalysis report analysed 27 patent filings by ASML, which it said indicated ASML was developing a hybrid bonding product.

Besi is a fraction of the size of ASML, the biggest maker of equipment used to make semiconductors, but Besi is a leader in hybrid bonding, an advanced packaging technology being used to create a new generation of more powerful three-dimensional chips.

ASML has not confirmed it is developing such a tool. Besi did not respond to requests for comment.

Besi shares were down 3 per cent at €158.50, while ASML was up 1.1 per cent at €1,480 in midday Amsterdam trading.

A spokesperson for ASML declined to comment on the SemiAnalysis report but pointed to the company's launch of its first advanced packaging tool last year. "We continue to look at which directions the 3D integration industry will evolve ... and where ASML's expertise can be of additional value," the company said in a statement at that time.

In March, Reuters reported that ASML was planning additional packaging tools, citing Chief Technical Officer Marco Pieters in an interview.

"The semiconductor market has already signalled that packaging is one of those next frontiers where performance gains can be unlocked, and ASML seems to be building next-gen tools headed in the same direction," said Nick Rossolillo, co-founder of Chip Stock Investor.

"We see the new batch of packaging tools, beyond an EUV pipeline, as critical to pulling off the growth needed to justify (ASML's) elevated valuation."