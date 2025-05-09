Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal in advanced talks to buy 49% stake in Haier India, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: A Haier sign is seen at its booth during the Aquatech China exhibition in Shanghai, China June 1, 2018. Picture taken June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
09 May 2025 03:04PM (Updated: 09 May 2025 03:10PM)
Sunil Mittal, the founder of India's Bharti Airtel, is in advanced talks for a 49 per cent stake worth $2 billion in the Indian unit of Chinese electronics and appliance maker Haier, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(This story has been corrected to say that Sunil Mittal is in advanced, not early, talks for a Haier India stake, in the headline)

Source: Reuters
