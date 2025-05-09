Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal in advanced talks to buy 49% stake in Haier India, Bloomberg News reports

Sunil Mittal, the founder of India's Bharti Airtel, is in advanced talks for a 49 per cent stake worth $2 billion in the Indian unit of Chinese electronics and appliance maker Haier, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(This story has been corrected to say that Sunil Mittal is in advanced, not early, talks for a Haier India stake, in the headline)