Binance says it has covered 90% of losses from $6.3 billion hack

Crypto exchange Binance said on Saturday (Oct 31) it has been able to replace 90 per cent of the amount stolen after a record US$6.3 billion hack of its platform by using company money to buy new tokens.

The remaining 10 per cent consists of tokens that are less liquid, meaning they may take longer to buy, it said in a statement posted on X.

"We've now replenished 90 per cent of the stolen assets, and we're committed to covering the remaining 10 per cent. Our users will not bear the financial impact of this incident," co-CEO Richard Teng said on X on Saturday.

Crypto prices fell on Friday, while Binance — the world's biggest crypto exchange — sought to reassure customers that their funds were safe after losing more than US$6 billion worth of crypto in a hack that analysts and the FBI blamed on North Korea.

The FBI on Saturday said the North Korean state-sponsored unit known as TraderTraitor was responsible for the attack. Members of the unit were observed by law enforcement converting stolen assets into the cryptocurrency ethereum, the FBI said in a statement, adding that it expects "further laundering" of the assets through the use of related technology.

Teng said ​on Friday that the breach was a "complex attack" involving a compromised laptop and malicious software designed to delete evidence of its activity, making it harder to trace and investigate.