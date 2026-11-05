Binance, Deribit remove SignalPlus API keys after security issue

Nov 5 : Binance and Deribit said on Thursday they have removed all API keys linked to SignalPlus after the digital asset options and derivatives trading infrastructure platform reported a potential security issue.

Binance said its own systems were unaffected, adding that user funds remain safe.

Derivatives exchange Deribit said it found no indication its systems or data were affected after an investigation.

"If you use SignalPlus for any other exchange platform, it's time to revoke all your API keys," Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said in a post on X.

Last week, Binance customers pulled $3.64 billion, or 2.1 per cent of its assets, as the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange went back online on Sunday after hackers the FBI links to North Korea stole billions from the platform. The exchange said it covered 95 per cent of the $6.3 billion of stolen assets.