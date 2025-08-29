Logo
Binance says all futures trading is temporarily unavailable
Binance says all futures trading is temporarily unavailable

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Binance logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Aug 2025 02:46PM
Crypto exchange Binance said on Friday that futures trading is temporarily unavailable on its platform, adding that it is working to resolve the issue.

Source: Reuters
