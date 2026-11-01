Binance says has covered 90% of US$6.3 billion hack losses

Cryptocurrency platform Binance said Saturday (Oct 31) it has used company money to buy tokens to replenish 90 per cent of US$6.3 billion stolen in a huge hacking attack.

"Our commitment remains the same: Binance will fully cover the financial impact of the funds stolen in this incident," the company said on X.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by daily trading volumes, said the remaining 10 per cent of tokens are "less liquid, which means they may take longer to source in the required amounts."

The company said it has set aside more than US$6.34 billion in company funds to cover losses in the hack.

Binance said Friday it was working to resolve what it called a "complex attack" with several "points of breach." Investigators pointed to hackers linked to North Korea as being responsible.