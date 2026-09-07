Bitcoin-based Liquid Network says $320 million withdrawn in hack

Sept 6 : Liquid Network, a Bitcoin-based payments and settlement network, said on Sunday that about $320 million was withdrawn from its federation wallet in a hack.

"Purported white-hat hackers" withdrew around 4,000 of the 4,200 bitcoin held in its Liquid Federation wallet, Liquid Network said in a post on X.

"Liquid wallets will be impacted, and we're sorry for any inconvenience," Liquid Network said, adding that it has halted new transactions.

The funds were withdrawn via SideSwap, a settlement platform permitted to handle withdrawals from the network, though the key used in the process was not compromised, Liquid Network added.