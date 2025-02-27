Logo
Business

Bitcoin falls by 5% at $84,201
Bitcoin falls by 5% at $84,201

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration taken November 25, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 Feb 2025 06:12AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2025 06:16AM)
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped 5 per cent to $84,201 at 21:56 GMT on Wednesday.

Number two cryptocurrency Ether, gained 1.58 per cent as of 22:06 GMT.

Source: Reuters
