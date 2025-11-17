Logo
Logo

Business

Bitcoin falls nearly 2% to $93,684
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin falls nearly 2% to $93,684

Bitcoin falls nearly 2% to $93,684

Representation of Bitcoin cryptocurrency in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 Nov 2025 05:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, was down by 1.59 per cent at $93,684 at 4:21 p.m. ET (2121 GMT) on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement