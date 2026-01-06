Jan 5 : ‌Michael Saylor's Strategy had a $17.44 billion unrealized loss on digital assets in the fourth quarter tied to a decline in the value of the company's cryptocurrency stockpile.

Shares of the ‌largest corporate holder of bitcoin ‌slumped about 47.5 per cent in 2025 as investors reacted to swings in cryptocurrency markets that impacted Strategy's balance sheet and earnings.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Startegy ‍reported a $5.40 billion unrealized loss on digital assets.

In December, Strategy slashed its earnings forecast for 2025, citing a weak run in ​bitcoin.

Firms holding bitcoin ‌and other tokens on their balance sheets have been under pressure in ​recent weeks following the volatility in the ⁠crypto market.

As of January ‌4, 2026, the balance of the ​USD Reserve was $2.25 billion, the company said.

Strategy has maintained a U.S. dollar ‍reserve to support the payment of dividends ⁠on its preferred stock and interest on ​its outstanding debt.

(Reporting ‌by Prakhar Srivastava in Bengaluru; ‍Editing ​by Anil D'Silva)