Nov 21 : Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, rose more than 8 per cent to around $59,952 on Saturday, after sliding to its lowest level in two years earlier in the day.

It briefly crossed $60,000 at around 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).

Bitcoin had fallen to $55,251.60 earlier in the day, its lowest level in two years, after breaking below $57,742 on Friday for the first time since September 2024 as stretched valuations in artificial intelligence stocks rattled investors and weighed on other risk assets.

Crypto markets have ​been ​shaken in recent sessions by weeks of concern about the profitability of massive AI infrastructure spending, rising borrowing costs, regulatory risks following ​Democrats' win in the US midterm elections and the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

A stronger dollar, higher real yields and greater market volatility have all created headwinds for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin increasingly moving in tandem with stocks.

US stocks extended their rout on Friday, marking one of their steepest weekly declines since April 2025, when President Donald Trump announced "Liberation Day" tariffs.

The S&P 500 and the Dow both confirmed corrections after Anthropic's momentous market debut fell flat, exacerbating worries about the AI trade that has driven this year's stock market rally.