Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bitcoin tops $100,000 on trade deal optimism
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin tops $100,000 on trade deal optimism

Bitcoin tops $100,000 on trade deal optimism

A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

09 May 2025 12:01AM (Updated: 09 May 2025 12:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Bitcoin topped $100,000 on Thursday for the first time since early February, bolstered by a wide-ranging deal between the United States and the United Kingdom in a sign that perhaps U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with the rest of the world is easing.

By midday, bitcoin was trading at $101,402.19, a 4.8 per cent gain on the day. The world's biggest cryptocurrency has clawed its way back into positive territory for the year, although it remains off the all-time high above $107,000 reached in December.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement