Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, was up by around 6.06 per cent at $89,359 at 1620 GMT on Sunday.

Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, was up 1.36 per cent at $2,253 at 1622 GMT on Sunday.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his recent executive order on digital assets directed his team to create "a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes XRP, SOL, and ADA."