BlackBerry raises annual revenue forecast on resilient software spending

Canada's BlackBerry raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast on Thursday, banking on strong demand for its cybersecurity software amid a rise in online hacking.

Enterprises have been boosting their spending on software provided by cybersecurity companies such as BlackBerry to protect their digital infrastructure as the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence opens up new avenues for cyber attacks.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were up about 2 per cent in premarket trading following the results.

BlackBerry raised its annual revenue forecast to between $519 million and $541 million, compared with its prior expectation of between $508 million and $538 million.

The company reported total second-quarter revenue of $129.6 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $122.1 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

BlackBerry reported earnings of 2 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with a loss of 3 cents per share a year ago.