Blackstone could invest up to $4.65 billion for data center in Germany, Handelsblatt reports

Jan 15 : Blackstone could invest up to 4 billion euros ($4.65 billion) for a data center in Lippetal, Germany, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing sources.

In December, Blackstone’s president Jon Gray said he still sees good opportunities to invest in data centers despite a rush of investment into the hardware supporting the development of artificial intelligence.

"Surprisingly, despite the capital that has moved there, because of the constraints of power it's still an attractive place to deploy capital," Gray said in December.

($1 = 0.8611 euros)