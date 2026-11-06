Blue Origin delays New Glenn rocket launch into January, sources say

Nov 5 : Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has delayed its New Glenn rocket launch into January 2027 after a major explosion forced delays earlier this year, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, citing an email sent by CEO Dave Limp to employees.

Blue Origin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

New Glenn, Blue Origin's flagship heavy-lift orbital rocket, has been grounded since exploding on the company's only launchpad in May, days before the planned launch of Amazon satellites.

The explosion badly damaged the Florida launchpad, where the 30-storey-tall (322 feet) rocket had lifted off three times since its 2025 debut.

The company is now targeting January for its next launch after facing a series of delays reconstructing the launchpad in Florida, according to Limp's email on Wednesday, the sources said.

The Financial Times first reported the news on Thursday.