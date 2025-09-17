BMW to start iX3 production at plant in Hungary's Debrecen from next month

BERLIN :German luxury carmaker BMW will start series production of its iX3 electric model at a new plant in Debrecen, Hungary from the end of next month, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

With the iX3, BMW hopes to reclaim lost ground in the EV race with Chinese rivals.

Capacity for the new model will be gradually ramped up in stages after the start of production, the company said, with the first vehicle scheduled to roll off the production line at the end of 2025 and sales to begin in Europe in March 2026.

Chinese e-car maker BYD is also constructing a plant in Debrecen, Hungary's second-largest city, following a push by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to bring Chinese EV and battery manufacturing plants to the country.