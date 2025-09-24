Logo
Boeing's defense and space unit partners with Palantir for AI adoption
FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. software company Palantir Technologies is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen before the opening of the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 13, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
24 Sep 2025 04:13AM
Boeing has partnered with Palantir Technologies to use the software firm's AI solutions platform across the planemaker's defense and space unit, the companies said on Tuesday.

The tie-up will help Boeing standardize data analytics across its production lines. Boeing has also tapped Palantir to supply AI tools for several classified projects aimed at supporting sensitive military missions.

The Boeing unit, called Boeing Defense Systems, operates production lines for military aircraft, helicopters, satellites, spacecraft, missiles and weapons.

Palantir, co-founded by investor Peter Thiel in 2003, announced a partnership in June for the development of an AI-powered software system for nuclear reactor construction.

Shares of Palantir rose on the news and ended the session nearly 2 per cent higher.

Source: Reuters
