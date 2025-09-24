Boeing's defense and space unit partners with Palantir for AI adoption

Boeing has partnered with Palantir Technologies to use the software firm's AI solutions platform across the planemaker's defense and space unit, the companies said on Tuesday.

The tie-up will help Boeing standardize data analytics across its production lines. Boeing has also tapped Palantir to supply AI tools for several classified projects aimed at supporting sensitive military missions.

The Boeing unit, called Boeing Defense Systems, operates production lines for military aircraft, helicopters, satellites, spacecraft, missiles and weapons.

Palantir, co-founded by investor Peter Thiel in 2003, announced a partnership in June for the development of an AI-powered software system for nuclear reactor construction.

Shares of Palantir rose on the news and ended the session nearly 2 per cent higher.