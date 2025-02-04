BOJ aims to achieve 2% inflation as measured by overall CPI, governor Ueda says

TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday the central bank will aim to achieve 2 per cent inflation, as measured by the overall consumer price index, on a sustained basis.

In gauging whether inflation will sustainably hit its target, the BOJ focuses on underlying inflation, or the broad trend of price moves that strips away one-off factors such as fuel and volatile fresh food costs.

"When we speak of underyling inflation, we exclude one-off factors from overall CPI moves. But that process at times could be difficult," Ueda told parliament.