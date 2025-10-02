Logo
Logo

Business

BOJ deputy governor offers upbeat view on business mood, profits
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

BOJ deputy governor offers upbeat view on business mood, profits

BOJ deputy governor offers upbeat view on business mood, profits

The Japanese government's nominee for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida speaks during a hearing session at the lower house of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, February 24, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

02 Oct 2025 02:51PM (Updated: 02 Oct 2025 03:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japanese business mood is improving and corporate profits remain high even as U.S. tariffs weigh on exports, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said, signalling confidence that conditions for another interest rate hike was falling into place.

Uchida reiterated that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if economic and price developments move in line with its forecasts, though it would scrutinise data without any pre-set idea.

"Judging from our tankan survey, corporate sentiment is positive overall with manufacturers' sentiment improving on the view Japan's trade agreement with the U.S. has reduced uncertainty," Uchida said in a speech to an annual meeting of securities firms on Thursday.

While some manufacturers are experiencing a hit to their profits from U.S. tariffs, corporate revenues remain at high levels overall, he added.

The remarks came in the wake of Wednesday's tankan quarterly survey that showed confidence among big Japanese manufacturers improved for the second straight quarter.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement