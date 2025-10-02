BOJ deputy governor offers upbeat view on business mood, profits

TOKYO :Japanese business mood is improving and corporate profits remain high even as U.S. tariffs weigh on exports, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said, signalling confidence that conditions for another interest rate hike was falling into place.

Uchida reiterated that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if economic and price developments move in line with its forecasts, though it would scrutinise data without any pre-set idea.

"Judging from our tankan survey, corporate sentiment is positive overall with manufacturers' sentiment improving on the view Japan's trade agreement with the U.S. has reduced uncertainty," Uchida said in a speech to an annual meeting of securities firms on Thursday.

While some manufacturers are experiencing a hit to their profits from U.S. tariffs, corporate revenues remain at high levels overall, he added.

The remarks came in the wake of Wednesday's tankan quarterly survey that showed confidence among big Japanese manufacturers improved for the second straight quarter.