BOJ to keep raising interest rates if economy on track, Governor Ueda says
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a press conference after the central bank's policy meeting at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo

26 Mar 2025 08:26AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2025 09:09AM)
TOKYO :Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if economic and price developments move in line with its projections.

Ueda said Japan's recent "very high" inflation was driven mostly by temporary factors such as rising import costs and food prices, which are likely to dissipate.

A tightening job market and improvements in the economy will likely continue to push up wages and broader prices, he added.

"We expect underlying inflation to gradually converge toward 2 per cent even when temporary rises in food prices disappear," Ueda told parliament.

"Underlying inflation, which defines sustained, medium- and long-term price moves, remains somewhat below our 2 per cent target," Ueda said.

The BOJ raised its short-term policy rate to 0.5 per cent in January on the view Japan was on the cusp of sustainably achieving its 2 per cent inflation target backed by solid wage gains.

Ueda has said the central bank will keep raising interest rates if prospects of higher wages lead to broader price hikes, not just for goods but also for services.

Source: Reuters
