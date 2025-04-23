Logo
Business

BOJ says Japan banks need to be vigilant amid financial market volatility
BOJ says Japan banks need to be vigilant amid financial market volatility

A general view of the Bank of Japan headquarters in the dusk in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato

23 Apr 2025 02:29PM
TOKYO :Japanese banks need to watch out various risks as the volatility in global financial markets has increased due to uncertainties over trade policies, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.

"Japan's financial system has been maintaining stability on the whole," the BOJ said in its report on the financial system.

"However, since the beginning of April, financial markets at home and abroad have fluctuated significantly," it said, citing uncertainty over trade, other economic policies and geopolitical risks.

"Financial institutions need to be vigilant against the materialization of various risks," it added.

Source: Reuters
