TOKYO, Nov 26 : The Bank of Japan's net income shrank in the first half of the fiscal year that ends in March 2027, as rising interest rates boosted payments made on excess reserves parked with the central bank, its earnings data showed on Thursday.

While dividends from its holdings of exchange-traded funds offset some of the higher interest costs, the data highlights the strain the BOJ's rate hikes are inflicting on its balance sheet.

Since exiting a decade-long, massive stimulus programme in 2024, the BOJ has raised its short-term policy rate several times, including in September. The rate now stands at 1.25 per cent.

The BOJ pays the same 1.25 per cent interest rate on the excess reserves that financial institutions park with the central bank under a programme aimed at controlling money market rates around its policy rate.

The BOJ spent 1.91 trillion yen ($12 billion) on such interest payments in the first half of fiscal 2026, much higher than the 1.27 trillion yen paid in the year-earlier period, its results showed.

The amount exceeded the 1.43 trillion yen in interest the BOJ earned from its holdings of Japanese government bonds.

Aside from its bond holdings, the BOJ reaped 2.01 trillion yen worth of gains from its ETF holdings including 1.69 trillion yen in dividends, the earnings showed.

Overall, the BOJ's net income fell to 1.55 trillion yen from 1.71 trillion yen a year earlier.

The BOJ pays most of the net income earned each year to the government, which uses it to fund spending.

Aside from raising its short-term policy rate, the BOJ has been slowing bond purchases to scale back its massive balance sheet as part of its policy normalisation efforts.

Due in part to shrinking bond holdings and lending, the BOJ's total asset balance fell 10.1 per cent to 625.51 trillion yen as of the end of September.

($1 = 159.1700 yen)