SEOUL, Nov 26 : South Korea's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 per cent on Thursday, resuming its tightening cycle after an October pause as an AI-fuelled export boom keeps growth brisk and inflation above target.

The seven-member monetary policy board voted to raise the seven-day repurchase rate to its highest since November 2024, a decision forecast by 32 of 34 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Governor Shin Hyun Song will hold a news conference at 0210 GMT.