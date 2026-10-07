Boston Dynamics appoints ex-Amazon executive Rohit Prasad as CEO

SEOUL, Oct 7 : Boston Dynamics, a humanoid robot maker owned by Hyundai Motor Group, said it had appointed Rohit Prasad as chief executive officer, effective October 7.

• Prasad previously served as senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa and Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon.

• Prasad will bring his experience turning physical AI breakthroughs into commercial success, Boston Dynamics said.

• He succeeds Robert Playter, who stepped down in February.

• Hyundai Motor Group said in January it aims to build a factory capable of manufacturing 30,000 robot units annually by 2028, when it plans to start deploying them across all of its manufacturing sites.