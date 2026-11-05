Box expands Nvidia partnership, unveils AI workflow builder

Nov 5 : Content management firm Box expanded its partnership with Nvidia on Thursday, unveiling a search engine that helps AI tools find more accurate answers in company files and a tool that lets teams build AI-driven workflows.

Here are more details:

• Box Context Retrieval, a new search engine built on Nvidia's Nemotron models, will be generally available to Enterprise Advanced customers early next year, the company said

• Box said the engine could improve search accuracy by 20 per cent, cut token usage by 90 per cent and speed up question-answering fourfold

• The company also introduced Box Architect, which lets teams build automated workflows by describing a process in plain language and is set to begin rolling out in beta to Enterprise Advanced customers in the fourth quarter

• New threat protection against bulk downloads, account takeovers and mass deletion will be available to Enterprise Advanced and Shield customers early next year, Box added