Logo
Logo

Business

Brazil antitrust watchdog shelves probe into Anglo American nickel deal, Folha reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Brazil antitrust watchdog shelves probe into Anglo American nickel deal, Folha reports

Brazil antitrust watchdog shelves probe into Anglo American nickel deal, Folha reports

FILE PHOTO: The Anglo American logo is seen in Rusternburg October 5, 2015. Picture taken October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

18 Sep 2025 04:10AM (Updated: 18 Sep 2025 04:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO :Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE has dismissed an investigation into Anglo American's plan to sell its nickel operations in the country to a unit of Hong Kong-listed MMG for up to $500 million, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Wednesday.

Anglo American and CADE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The probe had been opened after a complaint from CoreX Holding, a global industrial group and direct competitor in the region, according to a Financial Times report earlier this month.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement