Brazil antitrust watchdog shelves probe into Anglo American nickel deal, Folha reports

SAO PAULO :Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE has dismissed an investigation into Anglo American's plan to sell its nickel operations in the country to a unit of Hong Kong-listed MMG for up to $500 million, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Wednesday.

Anglo American and CADE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The probe had been opened after a complaint from CoreX Holding, a global industrial group and direct competitor in the region, according to a Financial Times report earlier this month.