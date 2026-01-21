Brazil gives Musk's xAI 30 days to tackle fake sexualized content from Grok

SAO PAULO, Jan 20 : Brazil's government and federal prosecutors gave Elon Musk's xAI 30 days to stop its Grok chatbot from circulating fake sexualized content, according to a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Brazilian consumer protection agency Senacon, data protection authority ANPD and the Office of Federal Prosecutors said they can take further administrative or judicial measures if X does not comply.

The Brazilian authorities urged xAI to develop and implement technical procedures to identify, review and remove the inappropriate content within 30 days, as well as to remove accounts linked to their production.

Previously, xAI has said it had restricted image editing for Grok AI users. Although xAI has since rolled back Grok's public posting of hyper-realistic sexualized imagery on the X social media platform, sometimes called deepfakes, the chatbot still privately generates such imagery on demand as of Tuesday, according to a Reuters test.

Governments and regulators have been cracking down on sexually explicit content generated by the Grok AI tool in recent weeks, launching probes, imposing bans and demanding safeguards, as part of a growing global push to curb illegal material.