Business

Brazil prosecutors sue BYD for violating labor rights
Brazil prosecutors sue BYD for violating labor rights

FILE PHOTO: A view of the construction site of BYD's electric vehicle factory at the Industrial Complex in the city of Camacari, in the state of Bahia, Brazil, January 9, 2025. REUTERS/Joa Souza/File Photo

27 May 2025 11:32PM (Updated: 28 May 2025 12:05AM)
SAO PAULO :Brazilian labor prosecutors filed a public civil action against Chinese carmaker BYD for alleged human trafficking and "slavery-like conditions" for workers, according to a statement from the labor prosecutor's office issued on Tuesday. 

Prosecutors are seeking 257 million reais ($45 million) in moral damages from BYD and two other companies, according to the statement. They are also requesting individual compensation for the workers.

Prosecutors also want the companies to comply with various labor rules and seek a fine of 50,000 reais for each breach multiplied by the number of affected workers.

BYD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit targets BYD as well as its contractors JinJiang Construction Brazil Ltda and Tonghe Equipamentos Inteligentes do Brasil Co., currently known as Tecmonta.

Last December, prosecutors said, 220 Chinese workers, hired by BYD contractors in the Brazilian state of Bahia, were found working in "slavery-like conditions." Prosecutors said they were also victims of international human trafficking.

($1 = 5.6573 reais)

Source: Reuters
