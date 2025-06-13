Logo
Brazil's Meliuz raises $32.4 million in share offering to buy bitcoin
Brazil's Meliuz raises $32.4 million in share offering to buy bitcoin

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration taken November 25, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Jun 2025 08:43PM
SAO PAULO :Brazilian fintech Meliuz raised 180.08 million reais ($32.39 million) in a follow-on share offering aimed at obtaining funds to purchase bitcoin, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

Meliuz said that the offering, which had investment bank BTG Pactual as bookrunner, was priced at 7.06 reais per share, a 5 per cent discount over its Thursday closing price.

Meliuz's move to buy more bitcoin came as the company earlier this year launched a new strategy allowing it to allocate cash reserves in the cryptocurrency, labeling itself "the first bitcoin treasury company" in Brazil.

($1 = 5.5594 reais)

Source: Reuters
