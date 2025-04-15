Britain's financial watchdog sets up in US and Asia to attract firms to UK

LONDON : Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has appointed staff in the United States and the Asia-Pacific region for the first time, to help overseas firms to enter the British market and boost exports of UK financial services, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

Former investment banker Tash Miah started in April at the British embassy in Washington, DC, and will support financial firms in the U.S. with navigating British regulations, the FCA said.

Camille Blackburn will open the FCA's regional office in Australia from July this year, the FCA said, as it seeks to support firms operating between Asia-Pacific and Britain.

"These appointments will help us deliver on our mission to support growth through the export of UK financial services and attracting more inward investment to our shores," Sarah Pritchard, executive director at the FCA, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The FCA's international push comes at a time when it is under pressure from Britain's left-leaning Labour government to help promote the country's economic growth.

The FCA said in March it would reassess its attitudetowards financial firms' risk-taking in order to boost growth.