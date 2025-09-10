Britain's JLR says 'some data' affected by cybersecurity incident

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said that "some data" was affected in a cybersecurity incident disclosed last week, which has disrupted production and sales at the British luxury carmaker.

JLR did not provide details on what kind of data was affected but said it was informing relevant authorities.

"Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted," the company, owned by India's Tata Motors, said.

The British carmaker last week shut down its systems to mitigate the breach’s impact, adding to its woes around launch delays and slowing demand.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

British media have named several parties claiming responsibility for the incident and have said the disruption could last several weeks, but JLR has not confirmed or denied those reports.

Tata Motors did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.