Britain's M&S says cyber attack has hit food availability in some stores

LONDON :British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Tuesday some stores have been left short of some food items as it continues to grapple with a "cyber incident".

M&S, one of the best known names in British business, stopped taking clothing and home orders through its website and app last Friday following problems with contactless pay and click and collect services over the Easter holiday weekend.

An M&S spokesperson said that as part of its "proactive management of the incident" it had taken some its systems temporarily offline.

"As a result, we currently have pockets of limited availability in some stores. We are working hard to get availability back to normal across the estate," the spokesperson added.

While M&S has not disclosed the nature of the cyber incident, cyber security experts have said the fact that M&S took systems offline suggested it was likely a ransomware-related event.

The spokesperson declined to say when online orders are expected to resume.

The 141-year old M&S, which has about 1,000 stores across Britain, makes around one third of its clothing and home sales online.

Analysts have said a short term profit hit is inevitable.

Shares in M&S closed Tuesday up nearly 1 per cent but are down nearly 6 per cent over the last week.

M&S's food business had been trading well prior to the cyber incident.

Market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday that spending on groceries at M&S grew by 14.4 per cent in the 12 weeks to April 20 year-on-year.