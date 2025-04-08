Broadcom announces new $10 billion share buyback plan

Broadcom said on Monday it was launching a new share buyback program of up to $10 billion, set to run through the end of the year.

Shares of the chipmaker rose nearly 3 per cent in extended trading.

During buybacks, firms buy their own shares on the stock exchange, reducing the proportion of shares held by investors, offering a way for companies to return cash to shareholders.

CEO Hock Tan said the move reflects confidence in Broadcom's semiconductor and infrastructure software franchises, particularly its position in artificial intelligence-related investments.