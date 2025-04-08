Logo
Business

Broadcom announces new $10 billion share buyback plan
Broadcom announces new $10 billion share buyback plan

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Broadcom logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

08 Apr 2025 04:27AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2025 04:44AM)
Broadcom said on Monday it was launching a new share buyback program of up to $10 billion, set to run through the end of the year.

Shares of the chipmaker rose nearly 3 per cent in extended trading.

During buybacks, firms buy their own shares on the stock exchange, reducing the proportion of shares held by investors, offering a way for companies to return cash to shareholders.

CEO Hock Tan said the move reflects confidence in Broadcom's semiconductor and infrastructure software franchises, particularly its position in artificial intelligence-related investments.

Source: Reuters
