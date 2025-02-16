Broadcom, TSMC eye possible Intel deals to split storied chipmaker, WSJ reports

Intel's rivals Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Broadcom are each eyeing potential deals that would break the U.S. chipmaking icon in two, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Broadcom has been closely examining Intel's chip-design and marketing business, the Journal reported, adding that the company had discussed a potential bid with its advisers but would likely only proceed if it found a partner for Intel's manufacturing business.

Separately, TSMC has studied controlling some or all of Intel's chip plants, potentially as part of an investor consortium or other structure, the report said.

Broadcom and TSMC are not working together, and all of the talks so far are preliminary and largely informal, the Journal added.

Intel, Broadcom and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.