Brookfield Asset Management plans $10 billion data centre for AI in Sweden

STOCKHOLM :Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) plans to invest up to 95 billion Swedish crowns ($9.91 billion) to build a data centre for artificial intelligence in Sweden, the Canadian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

BAM said the site in the Swedish city of Strangnas west of Stockholm will create more than 1,000 permanent jobs and around 2,000 jobs during a 10-15 year construction process.

"This investment represents one of Brookfield's largest AI investments in Europe and extends the partnership with the Swedish government, its public authorities, academia and businesses in the region," the company said in the statement.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the announcement, he said on social media X.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

U.S. tech group Nvidia last month announced that it will provide its latest generation AI data centre platform to a group of Swedish companies, including telecoms gear maker Ericsson and drug developer AstraZeneca.

($1 = 9.5845 Swedish crowns)