Brookfield to start cloud business amid AI frenzy, The Information reports

Dec 31 : ‌Brookfield is starting its own cloud business to lease chips inside data centers directly to artificial intelligence developers, The Information reported on Wednesday, in a bid to gain end-to-end control of the AI value chain.

The cloud business will be tied to a new $10 billion AI fund that the firm ‌is starting and a cloud company called Radiant ‌that Brookfield will operate, the report added.

Radiant will have priority to lease any data centers developed under the fund, the report said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the firm’s strategy. The fund is developing data center projects in France, Qatar and Sweden.

In ‍November, Brookfield launched a $100 billion AI infrastructure program, anchored by the Brookfield Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Fund, with half of the fund's $10 billion commitments target fulfilled by a group of institutional and industry partners, including tech bellwether ​Nvidia and the Kuwait Investment ‌Authority.

Brookfield did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The move underscores growing unease in the markets about industrial ​constraints to the burgeoning AI-linked capital expenditures, which have drawn criticism for ⁠the pressure they would add ‌to public utilities.

Combined with Brookfield's energy and real estate-heavy portfolio, ​a cloud business would allow the company to control inputs of the AI value chain in a way inaccessible ‍to pure-play cloud providers.

Traditional cloud giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle, ⁠already facing heat to churn returns on their capex, could also be pressured ​further to optimize ‌energy logistics and capital efficiency.