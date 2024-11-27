Logo
Business

BYD says it sets negotiable price cut targets for suppliers
Business

BYD says it sets negotiable price cut targets for suppliers

BYD says it sets negotiable price cut targets for suppliers

FILE PHOTO: Members of the press and the general public check out the Atto 3 electric SUV made by Chinese carmaker BYD, at the Fully Charged Live electric vehicle trade show in Farnborough, Britain, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nick Carey/File Photo

27 Nov 2024 01:32PM
BEIJING :An executive from BYD said on Wednesday the Chinese automaker sets price reduction targets for suppliers when making large-scale purchases but these are negotiable and not mandatory.

The comments from Brand and Public Relations Department general manager Li Yunfei on his Weibo account followed reports the Chinese automaker had told a supplier to cut prices by 10 per cent.

He said annual price negotiations with suppliers were a common industry practice.

A screenshot of an email sent by BYD to a supplier asking it to reduce its prices by 10 per cent from Jan. 1 was widely circulated on Chinese social media and reported by outlets including Phoenix Finance.

Li did not refer to the email in his post.

Reuters was unable to verify the email, which was dated Nov. 26. BYD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

