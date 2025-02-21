Logo
BYD's Fangchengbao launches plug-in hybrid with advanced autonomous driving features
BYD's Fangchengbao launches plug-in hybrid with advanced autonomous driving features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BYD is seen on a car presented at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

21 Feb 2025 03:26PM
BEIJING : Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's off-road brand Fangchengbao on Friday launched smart versions of its plug-in hybrid SUV Bao 5.

The Bao 5, packing BYD's proprietary "God's Eye" advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), is priced from 239,800 yuan ($33,082). Another version featuring Huawei's Qiankun ADAS goes for a starting price at 284,800 yuan.

Last week, BYD introduced 21 models equipped with its God's Eye system under its best-selling Ocean and Dynasty series, in a move analysts said is set to start a new price war.

($1 = 7.2485 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters
