BYD's October vehicle sales down 12% from year earlier
FILE PHOTO: A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS/ Albert Gea/File Photo

01 Nov 2025 06:42PM
BEIJING :Chinese automaker BYD said on Saturday its October sales dropped 12 per cent from the same month a year earlier to 441,706 vehicles.

The update on global deliveries came in a post on Weibo by a BYD executive in charge of marketing and public relations.

The company sold 502,675 vehicles in October 2024.

BYD reported a nearly 33 per cent drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday. Revenue was down 3 per cent for the quarter, the first such decline in more than five years, reflecting increasing competition from domestic rivals.

Source: Reuters
