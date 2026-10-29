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BYD's third-quarter profit growth slows, falling short of forecasts
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BYD's third-quarter profit growth slows, falling short of forecasts

BYD's third-quarter profit growth slows, falling short of forecasts

A man films the newly presented Z Convertible EV of BYD's luxury brand Denza at the company’s booth at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

29 Oct 2026 05:53PM
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BEIJING, Oct 29 : Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD reported a smaller-than-expected 28 per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, though strong export growth helped offset persistent weakness in its home market.

Net profit rose to 10 billion yuan ($1.50 billion) in the third quarter, a stock filing showed, cooling from a 30 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

That missed estimates from three brokerages compiled by Reuters, whose estimates ranged from 11.4 billion yuan to 12.95 billion yuan.

Revenue was up 13.6 per cent year on year at 221.5 billion yuan, reversing a 3 per cent drop in the second quarter and ending a four-quarter streak of declines.

($1 = 6.6610 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters
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