California's Newsom signs law requiring AI safety disclosures

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a state law on Monday that would require ChatGPT developer OpenAI and other big players to disclose their approach to mitigating potential catastrophic risk from their cutting-edge AI models.

California is the home to top AI players including OpenAi Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, Nvidia and Anthropic and with this bill wants to be seen as leading on regulation of an industry potentially critical to its economy in the years ahead.

"California has proven that we can establish regulations to protect our communities while also ensuring that the growing AI industry continues to thrive," Newsom said in a press release on the law.

Newsom's office said the law, known as SB 53, fills the gap left by Congress, which so far has not passed broad AI legislation, and provides a model for the U.S. to follow.