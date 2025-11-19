Logo
Canada announces massive jump in funding to European Space Agency
A logo of the European Space Agency (ESA) is pictured at their headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

19 Nov 2025 06:19AM
OTTAWA :Canada, seeking tighter ties with the European Union, will boost its investment in European Space Agency programs by C$528.5 million ($377.96 million), a tenfold increase compared to previous contributions, a top cabinet member said on Tuesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who won an April election on the back of a promise to diversify the economy in the face of U.S. tariffs, is pressing for tighter defense and security relations with the EU.

The money will be spent over a three to five year period. In a statement, Industry Minister Melanie Joly said the investment would advance research and development of Canadian-made space technologies for both civilian and defense purposes.

These include satellite communications, Earth observation, space exploration, positioning, navigation and timing, and space situational awareness, she said.

($1 = 1.3983 Canadian dollars)

Source: Reuters
