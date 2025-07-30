Capgemini narrows full-year guidance as it heads into uncertain third-quarter

French IT consulting firm Capgemini narrowed its guidance for the current financial year on Wednesday, citing caution in an uncertain economic context despite a resilient performance in the first half of the hear.

Capgemini, whose services range from cloud and AI to enterprise management across a wide array of industries, now estimates a full-year revenue growth at constant currency in a range of -1 and +1 per cent, compared to the previous estimate between -2 per cent and 2 per cent.

Its operating profit for the first half of the year stood at 976 million euros ($1.13 billion), down 15 per cent year-on-year.

($1 = 0.8659 euros)