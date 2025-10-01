Carmaker Stellantis and Mistral AI expand partnership in AI adoption push

Stellantis and French Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm Mistral AI will expand their ongoing partnership to further AI adoption across the carmaker's operations, the two companies said on Wednesday in a joint press release.

The two companies, which have already been collaborating for the past 18 months on pilot programs, announced during the Italian Tech Week conference in Turin they will launch two new platforms to "co-develop solutions and scale AI adoption across Stellantis."

The platforms, dubbed Innovation Lab and Transformation Academy, will focus on AI integration respectively in sales and aftersales, and in development of solutions for core production.

Under this expanded collaboration, Stellantis and Mistral AI aim to improve customer service and increase business efficiency.