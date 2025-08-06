Cathay Pacific warns of declining airfares and uncertain cargo outlook, shares fall 10%

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways on Wednesday (Aug 6) warned of declining airfares, challenges at its budget carrier and uncertain cargo market conditions, sending its shares down almost 10 per cent after it posted a slight rise in first-half profit.

Hong Kong's flagship airline also ordered 14 more Boeing 777-9 wide-body jets as it renews its fleet, taking its total order for the model to 35 with options for another seven.

Cathay reported a 1 per cent increase in first-half profit to HK$3.65 billion (US$465 million) on a strong jump in passenger numbers, lower fuel prices and a steady cargo performance.

But its passenger yields, a proxy for airfares, fell 12.3 per cent at its main brand and 21.6 per cent at its low-cost carrier HK Express during the period as Cathay and its rivals added capacity.

"HK Express continues to face short-term challenges," Cathay Chairman Patrick Healy said of the budget airline, which posted a HK$524 million first-half loss before net finance charges and taxation.

He said Cathay was taking a long-term view, and a path to profitability was expected for HK Express.