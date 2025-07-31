Jetstar Asia bids farewell as final flight from Singapore departs, marking end of 20-year journey

SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia flew its final flight from Changi Airport on Thursday (Jul 31), concluding more than 20 years of operations for the Singapore-based budget airline under the Qantas Group.

The 2.55pm service – flight 3K685 to Kuala Lumpur – marked the end of an era for cabin crew and ground staff, many of whom gathered for a final farewell.

“When I got up this morning, I couldn’t believe it. Today is the last day,” said 61-year-old flight attendant Jocelyn Chow, who spent 13 years at the airline. “I feel very sad that there’s no more Jetstar Asia, and I’m also honoured to know that I’m operating the last flight out of Changi Airport.”

Ms Chow said she hopes to leave passengers with a lasting memory on what is likely her final flight as a stewardess.

“It’s good to close this chapter. I always tell my crew that how you enter Jetstar (Asia), you should exit the same way,” she added.

Fellow flight stewardess Flora Foo, 65, reflected on her 14 years of service.

“Even though it is a low-cost airline, it is the little gestures and the simple requests that make their flight much more comfortable,” she said. “And at the end of the day, when they disembark and just say a thank you to you, it really melts your heart.”

As the final Jetstar Asia flight pulled away from Changi Airport, airport staff stood along the tarmac waving.