Jetstar Asia bids farewell as final flight from Singapore departs, marking end of 20-year journey
More than half of the job applications by the airline's retrenched staff have led to job offers or interviews, CEO John Simeone says.
SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia flew its final flight from Changi Airport on Thursday (Jul 31), concluding more than 20 years of operations for the Singapore-based budget airline under the Qantas Group.
The 2.55pm service – flight 3K685 to Kuala Lumpur – marked the end of an era for cabin crew and ground staff, many of whom gathered for a final farewell.
“When I got up this morning, I couldn’t believe it. Today is the last day,” said 61-year-old flight attendant Jocelyn Chow, who spent 13 years at the airline. “I feel very sad that there’s no more Jetstar Asia, and I’m also honoured to know that I’m operating the last flight out of Changi Airport.”
Ms Chow said she hopes to leave passengers with a lasting memory on what is likely her final flight as a stewardess.
“It’s good to close this chapter. I always tell my crew that how you enter Jetstar (Asia), you should exit the same way,” she added.
Fellow flight stewardess Flora Foo, 65, reflected on her 14 years of service.
“Even though it is a low-cost airline, it is the little gestures and the simple requests that make their flight much more comfortable,” she said. “And at the end of the day, when they disembark and just say a thank you to you, it really melts your heart.”
As the final Jetstar Asia flight pulled away from Changi Airport, airport staff stood along the tarmac waving.
SUPPORT FOR RETRENCHED STAFF
Jetstar Asia announced in June that it would cease operations at the end of July. Linked to the airline under the same group are budget carriers Jetstar Airways – serving New Zealand and Australia – and Jetstar Japan, which will continue operations.
More than 500 staff members were retrenched as part of the closure.
Of about 900 job applications submitted by affected employees, 54 per cent have resulted in job offers or interviews, said CEO John Simeone on Thursday. He added that some had received offers to work in airport lounges or the tourism sector.
Ms Chow, for example, will be working in an airline lounge at Changi Airport, while Ms Foo is still job hunting.
“We’re probably a bit impatient, because we’d like everyone to land (a job) today,” he said Mr Simeone.
Some of those who have yet to secure new roles or interviews are taking a break, exploring other careers or still waiting for responses, he added.
Mr Simeone also acknowledged the support shown by partners in the aviation and accommodation sectors. “The industry had leaned in and tried to support the staff wherever possible,” he said.
He also noted that nearly all customers had received refunds for cancelled flights.
“We’ve probably just a couple of customers we haven’t been able to get hold of,” he said. “It’s minuscule how many haven’t been contacted.”
FAREWELLS FROM THE FLIGHT DECK
Chief pilot Nico Van Der Schyff, who piloted the final flight, said the June announcement came as a shock.
“It took time to recover from that for all of us … but again, that’s where the resilience came in, it brought us all together,” said the 56-year-old, who has been a Jetstar Asia pilot for 15 years.
Since the closure was made public, the crew has received strong support from passengers and colleagues, he said. Passengers have given crew members handwritten cards and soft toys, and asked for pictures with them.
“Messages of support, encouragement and appreciation for what we’ve done … it’s been absolutely incredible,” he said. “Hopefully, Singapore customers will miss us.”
Despite the emotions, Mr Van Der Schyff said his focus remained on safe operations and customer service. “We want to continue safety of flight and then customer satisfaction.”
Mr Simeone, who has been at the helm for 15 months, said he had been in the crew lounge from 5.30am to send off staff. He will also be present to welcome the final inbound flight from Manila at 9.30pm.
Passengers on the final inbound flights from Labuan Bajo and Manila will receive model Jetstar planes as mementoes. A private gathering for crew and staff will also be held after the flights land.
TRANSITION AND ROUTE CHANGES
About 70 employees will stay on until October to support regulatory processes with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, while 30 more will remain until December to handle administrative matters and office closures.
Looking back on Jetstar Asia’s legacy, Mr Simeone called it an “amazing operation” that helped democratise travel in Southeast Asia.
“It absolutely provided a service that was needed at the time ... for people to travel to new and unique destinations that they just couldn’t have had the chance to operate to in the past,” he said.
The airline’s closure affects 16 routes, with four – Broome (Australia), Labuan Bajo (Indonesia), Okinawa (Japan) and Wuxi (China) – exclusively operated by Jetstar Asia. Scoot is set to begin services to Okinawa and Labuan Bajo as early as August.
Mr Simeone said the day he announced the closure of Jetstar Asia was the most difficult of his 27-year aviation career.
“It was a tough day for all our people, it was a tough message to hear, but they just came together,” he said.
“They put their arms around each other, they looked after each other and they supported each other, and I think the one thing Singapore is going to miss is the friendly nature of the Jetstar Asia crew and (their) professionalism.”