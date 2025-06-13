Scoot to launch flights to Okinawa, Labuan Bajo in wake of Jetstar Asia's exit

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its low-cost carrier Scoot will increase flight frequencies across their networks and add new destinations, such as Okinawa, following Jetstar Asia's announcement that it will cease operations on Jul 31.

In response to CNA's queries, an SIA spokesperson said on Friday (Jun 13) that the ramp-up, subject to regulatory approval, will take effect from August.

The closure of Jetstar Asia will see flights on 16 routes terminated, with four routes out of Singapore - Broome (Australia), Labuan Bajo (Indonesia), Okinawa (Japan) and Wuxi (China) - directly affected they are exclusively operated by the airline.

Scoot is preparing to step in, with a maximum of four weekly flights to Okinawa and twice weekly flights to Labuan Bajo planned during the northern winter season, which runs from Oct 26 to Mar 28. The airline is also planning to launch daily flights to Medan, Indonesia.

Flight schedules will be shared in due course and are subject to regulatory approval and alignment with the group's airline partners, said the spokesperson.

"The SIA Group continues to monitor the demand for air travel and adjust our network and capacity as needed."